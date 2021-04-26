Vanraj Refuses To Come Home

Within the first scene of the episode you will note Vanraj and Anupama having a dialog as she confronts him for not being accountable sufficient and additional him of what’s he doing right here to which he replies that he has written every part within the letter to which she replies that writing a letter and operating is probably the most irresponsible factor to do.

He went on with writing the letter as he’s confused with all this chaos, in regards to the divorce, Kavya and likewise the tasks so he ran away after writing the letter. He had been dropped by somebody house as he received right into a minor accident, he acknowledged to the particular person to not inform about him to the household however the particular person didn’t take heed to him and went on to inform the household to which Anu began clapping and asks everybody that what to name an individual who whistles on a sports activities floor to which Toshu replied sports activities coach and Anu replied in a humorous approach stating that Vanraj ought to turn into a sports activities trainer in Pakhi’s college as he’s fairly good at operating away from tasks and Vanraj received triggered and mentioned that my life may be very tensed proper now to which she replied that when you cant deal with the state of affairs then why did he created it, she additional states that he has by no means bothered about Kavya however at the least he ought to ought to have knowledgeable her and she or he shakes him up whereas stating that everybody is apprehensive about him and he must act accountable in a state of affairs like this.

Within the subsequent scene you will note Kavya getting apprehensive about Anu and Toshu as they’ve been gone for a very long time they usually haven’t even known as her but. As she ready for her divorce the women are ready for his or her wedding ceremony day and Nandini are available in and tells her to calm down as her uncle is within the wellness middle, within the wellness middle Vanraj is lifting Anu and makes her sit within the cart. In the home Nandini is considering to herself that maasi is is a cussed particular person and she or he additionally must go along with him.

Kinjal and Toshu are on a video name as they inform one another that mother is taking an excessive amount of strain upon herself and Vanraj has at all times tried in charge her with out even realizing her state of affairs as they each determined that we have to deal with our mom as they determined to make use of the their bank card for paying all of the payments in order that the burden will get rather less on the dad and mom as they’re considering to themselves that the rationale this all is occurring is as a result of they don’t seem to be standing up for his or her dad and mom.