Vanraj Wants To Start A New Relation With Anupama







The first sequence of Anupama’s latest episode opens with Kavya fumes and getting jealous as she overhears Vanraj conversation with his lawyer regarding postponing the divorce date. She angrily picks the stone and thinks to hit Anupama with this and end her life once and for all. Vanraj again reprimands her and asks her to stop all these. Kavya asks why are you trying to cancel this divorce. Vanraj replies that this isn’t the situation wherein he leaves Anupama alone to die. Kavya says that you can postpone Samar’s engagement.

But you have to take divorce tomorrow, But Vanraj gets furious and tells her he doesn’t like getting orders for anyone. Samar and Nandini there are busy in arm wrestling and Nandini emerged as the winner of the game. Samar says that it is always adorable when I am with you. Baa is sobbing remembering Anupama’s disease. But Anupama herself consoles her. Later everyone getting prepared for Samar’s engagement.

Vanraj sings the song while Advaith is playing the flute. After the song gets finished Vanraj shares that he can’t leave Anupama in such condition. But she is still forcing me to get along with Kavya. He asks if he is wrong. Advaith says he isn’t wrong, but according to him, Anupama is right either. He further says as sometimes they need to stay away to retain the relationship with their beloved. Vanraj says that he agrees to lift the burden of this relationship.

Advaith advises Vanraj that the burden would be not only on your shoulders but Anupama also have to lift the same burden. She always recalls your betrayal, tears, insults, and much more. Vanraj asks if his decision is wrong of staying along with Anupama. Advaith says it is his mistake of thinking such all it describes what all you want. He says some time ago he even didn’t want to see Anupama’s face. He always underestimates her and humiliates her in front of everyone.

He says that you never asked her what she wants. But for once he must ask Anupama what she wants you can maintain your relation as friends even after divorce. But Vanraj asks what if he wants to live along with her more than a friend. Advaith suggests Vanraj ending the old one and start a new journey.