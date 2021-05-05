Vanraj will abuse Advait, will give this big threat

The episode begins with Adi as he is doing laughter Yoga with the whole Shah family. Leela asks him what’s the benefit of this exercise. He tells him that it is very good for health as it increases blood in the body. Anupama says to everyone have to take an ayurvedic drink. Vanraj asks Samar to help Anupama bring the drink along with Nandini. They both go to help her. Nandini feels uneasy when she notices a note of Samar and her’s engagement.

Vanraj comes there and surprised them saying that they have fixed the engagement of them. They say that the engagement will take place in the resort but Samar refuses the engagement saying it’s not the right time for all this. Vanraj comes to him and says he agreed just because of Anu’s happiness as she wants them to get engaged. Anupama herself comes to him and asks him to say yes to the engagement. After that, Leela gets angry as they didn’t discuss anything with her and says no one needs her opinion. She says no one thought that Vanraj and Kavya’s relationship will become complicated after the alliance of Samar and Nandini.

Vanraj comes to her and says that they don’t have any problem with it. Everyone tries to make her understand, she agrees in the end. Nandini and Samar take blessing from everyone. Anupama blessed them saying they always stay together and happily. Everyone enjoys the moment, Pakhi takes selfies with everyone. Nandini comes aside. Samar comes to Nandini and hugs her from the back. He expresses his excitement but Nandini looks upset. She says to him that she wants to reveal the past to the family. Samar asks her to hide it as Anu is not well yet.

After that, Anupama and Vanraj discuss the engagement preparations. She says to him that everything will be ready. They both look excited. Vanraj and Anupama recall the moment when they used to arrange functions at their house. They get amused but Anu gets upset to remember something. Meanwhile, Vanraj makes her happy saying they will have tea in Anu’s style. Kavya seeing all this. Kavya shares her pain with Nandini, they both get emotional. She handovers a dress to Nandini for wearing on her engagement. Kavya confronts Vanraj when he delayed the divorce date. You can catch the latest episode of “Anupama” on Star Plus at 10 PM. Stay with us for further updates.