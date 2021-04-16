Vansh and Riddhima on a mission: Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Thriller drama Ishq Mein Marjawan is partaking viewers with their present storyline.

The present observe of the present is revolving round Riddhima and her suspicious behaviour in the direction of Vansh. Riddhima hides 6 hours thriller from Vansh. Right here, Kabir escapes from Riddhima’s entice and threatens latter saying he’ll expose her in entrance of Vansh. Riddhima will get scared by Kabir’s menace. Vansh asks Riddhima what’s troubling her. Riddhima tells to Vansh that somebody is attempting to play together with her. Vansh says to Riddhima that solely lovers try this.

Elsewhere, somebody murdered Kiara. Daadi says to Vansh that possibly Kiara suicide. Riddhima doubts on Vansh behind Kiara’s homicide. She confront Vansh about staying calm inspite understanding about Kiara’s dying. Vansh says to Riddhima that she is misunderstanding him as he doesn’t know who killed Kiara. Riddhima refuse to consider Vansh. Vansh asks Riddhima to name cops if she desires. Riddhima stands helpless.

Riddhima decides to catch Kiara’s perpetrator. Vansh too decides the identical.

Now within the upcoming episode, Vansh and Riddhima will be part of arms collectively to catch Kiara’s assassin. Each will discover that Kiara was allergic to peanut butter and was pressured by somebody to devour the identical. Right here, Ishani will inform to Aryan that Riddhima is trying to find Kiara’s clue in his room. Aryan will get livid on Riddhima. Do Vansh and Riddhima will be capable of catch Kiara’s perpetrator? Nicely time will solely inform. Do Kiara is lifeless or somebody is plotting in opposition to Vansh and Riddhima? Do Daadi is behind Kiara’s mysterious dying? Hold watching the present to unfold extra mysteries.

Keep tuned with us for extra information, spoilers and newest updates.