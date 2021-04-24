Vansh to learn the jungle secret?: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Spoiler

Ishq Mein Marjawan Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Voot’s widespread present Ishq Mein Marjawan2 is gearing up for extra drama within the present with Vansh making an attempt to make Riddhima confess the reality.

Within the earlier episode it’s seen that Vansh and Riddhima escaped from Vyom’s place. Vansh realized that he had solely jiffy in his hand. He requested Riddhima to depart, however Riddhima refused to go. The couple shared an emotional dialog. Vansh gave his swear and compelled Riddhima to depart. Later Vansh went to avoid wasting Angre. Each Angre and Vansh had amusing remembering their previous time. Vyom interrupted Vansh and Angre’s blissful moments. Vyom mocked Vansh and laughed at his situation. Angre realizing his boss had just one minute to dwell, requested Vyom to offer the antidote.

Vyom requested to offer the black field. Immediately Riddhima got here there and snatched the antidote from Vyom and and threw it to Vansh. Angre fought Vyom whereas Riddhima gave the antidote to Vansh. In the meantime Dadi opened the black field and obtained shocked on seeing the info on the display. There was a leap of 1 week. Vansh, Riddhima, Angre, Ishani, Aryan and Dadi have been in Goa in a VR lodge. Vansh and Riddhima shared a second and expressed their love for one another. Vyom was additionally there in Goa for Vansh and Riddhima.

Within the upcoming episode it will likely be proven that Vansh and Riddhima will spend high quality time collectively. They are going to dance and have drink. Vansh will spike Riddhima’s drink. Vansh will query Riddhima when Chang males have been chasing them and he obtained shot, the place she had gone and what occurred that day. Riddhima will suppose and take some Thara’s identify.

Will Riddhima inform the reality? Vansh will reach his plan to make Riddhima confess the reality?

Hold checking this house for contemporary updates of your favourite exhibits.