Vansh to prove his innocence‍? : Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Drama to galore in Ishq Mein Marjawan

Put up Kiara’s dying, Riddhima will doubt on Vansh. She’s going to confront Vansh over killing Kiara. Vansh will ask Riddhima to name cop if she desires and can inform to her that he didn’t killed Kiara. Riddhima will get adamant to search out Kiara’s assassin. Within the meantime, somebody will threaten Riddhima. Mysterious individual will blackmail Riddhima about revealing 6 hours thriller to Vansh. How Riddhima will cope with the scenario shall be attention-grabbing to observe.

To date within the episode, Vansh plans a shock for Riddhima. He needs to spend high quality time with Riddhima. Riddhima will get pleased seeing Vansh’s shock. Vansh and Riddhima tries to get shut to one another. Within the meantime, Kiara die. Singhania’s will get shocked seeing Kiara. Vansh asks Angre to verify Kiara’s tattoo. Singhania’s stands shocked seeing somebody messed with tattoo too. Vansh says somebody murdered Kiara. Daadi says to Vansh that possibly Kiara suicide. Riddhima doubts on Vansh behind Kiara’s homicide. She confront Vansh about staying calm inspite understanding about Kiara’s dying. Vansh says to Riddhima that she is misunderstanding him as he doesn’t know who killed Kiara. Riddhima refuse to imagine Vansh. Vansh asks Riddhima to name cops if she desires. Riddhima stands helpless.

Different aspect, Ishani goes to verify Kiara’s physique. She will get scared. Right here, Chanchal fears to sleep alone and asks Anupriya to let her sleep in her room. Anupriya permits Chanchal. Later, Riddhima stands shocked seeing a menace for her. To know extra concerning the menace, hold watching the present mon-sat on voot choose.

Now it is going to be attention-grabbing to observe, do 6 hours thriller will separate Vansh or Riddhima? Nicely, time will solely inform.

Keep tuned with us for extra information, spoilers and newest updates

