VAR referee talks about scandal with Bayern Munich

This happens even in good homes. Although it seems real, Bayern Munich He made a childish mistake, which usually doesn’t happen even in a regional tournament: they played with another for 17 seconds, The Tour of Freiburg looked like it was nearing completion: a 4–1 victory, the return of Leon Goretzka after physical trouble and a fine performance before facing Villarreal in the quarter-finals. Champions, However, VAR noticed the error that the Bavarian team had made and immediately reported it to the referee, who was in charge of rectifying the situation. Beyond the fact that it had no effect on the development of the match, the reality is that they could have given the match a loss.

Bayern Munich played for 17 seconds with 11 players…