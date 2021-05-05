Varadhan to threaten to commit suicide: Kaatrukenna Veli

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s popular show Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for more drama in the show with Surya going against Meenakshi’s words and deciding to meet Saradha.

In the current track it’s shown that Vasuki and her mother visits Saradha. They learn that Mahadevan is Saradha’s husband and one of the board member of the college where Vennila studies. They enquire Mahadevan about Vennila’s studies and get glad hearing that Vennila won the first prize in English elocution competition. They are worried that Vennila’s father, Varadhan, may trouble Saradha and get confirmation that Mahadevan stays with Saradha to look after her. Rupa shares with Vennila the problem she faces in her food delivery part time job. Vennila is waiting for Surya. However another professor takes Surya’s class as Surya urgently went out of the town. Abhi learns from the staff room that Surya went to Madurai and informs Meenakshi about the same. Meenakshi is shattered knowing that Surya didn’t keep his words and went to meet Saradha. Meanwhile Saradha, Varadhan and Vishnu are summoned by the Police.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vennila’s father, Varadhan and brother, Vishnu will go to the college where Saradha is working as lecturer. Varadhan will create a scene there. He will get on the the college building’s terrace and will threaten to jumb and commit suicide if the college management doesn’t remove Saradha from job. Later Surya will meet Saradha. Saradha will get overwhelmed seeing Surya. Surya will apologize to Saradha for his rude behavior towards her.

Will Saradha lose her job? Will the mother son relation get better? Surya will understand his mother?

