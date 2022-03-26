Varadkar self-isolating following positive antigen test

Taniste Leo Varadkar has canceled several engagements and is self-isolating after a positive antigen test.

Mr Varadkar was due to attend several public events this morning and this afternoon at Ballinkollig and Ringskiddy in Cork, as well as a number of private party gatherings.

However, this morning it was confirmed that he would not be attending the events.

A spokesman for Minister Varadkar said: “Taniste is self-isolating because of a positive antigen test. She tested negative yesterday in Brussels.

“He has some mild intermittent symptoms, but is otherwise fine and intends to do virtually any task he can.”

The spokesman said Mr Varadkar intended to do whatever he could virtually.

Additional reporting…