Varalakshmi Sarathkumar-Jr. a powerful politician in NTR film

In the month of January this year, production houses Harika and Haseen Creations tweeted a picture Junior NTR meeting with Trivikram Srinivas, Which went viral on social media and it was also confirmed that the film would go on floors very soon. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Trivikram Srinivas is planning to play the role of Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in his directorial venture, with Junior NTR in the lead role and he will be seen playing the role of a powerful politician.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The upcoming big-budget project, known as NTR 30, was announced a few months ago with great joy for film lovers. It was placed on the backburner due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and lock-down. It is heard that Junior NTR will be seen in a new avatar in this film, titled Ayinu Poirawale Hastinaku.

Loading...

Reports are also coming that if Upendra Jr is also part of NTR and Trivikram Srinivas starrer and if this news comes true, it would mark his second collaboration with Trivikram. He was earlier seen in a pivotal role in the director’s acclaimed film S / O Satyamurthy.

Loading...

Meanwhile Varalakshmi Sarathkumar was recently seen in Nandi, where she played the role of a lawyer.

Loading...