Vardhan Puri Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Family, Images

Vardhan Puri

Vardhan Puri is an Indian actor and grandson of Bollywood veteran actor Amrish Puri. He made his appearing debut with the Bollywood film Yeh Saali Aashiqui together with Shivaleeka Oberoi within the lead function. On the age of 5, he began his appearing coaching from underneath Nationwide Award successful director Satyadev dubey. He has additionally acted greater than 90 performs in theaters. Together with Satyadev Dubey, he has additionally will get skilled by Athar Nawaz, Neeraj Kabi, Vidur Chaturvedi, Mujeeb Khan and Faezeh Jalali.

Vardhan Puri Biography

Identify Vardhan puri
Actual Identify Vardhan puri
Nickname Vardhan
Career Actor, Theatre Artiste & Assistant Director
Date of Delivery 02 Might 1990
Age 29 (As of 2019)
Zodiac signal Taurus
Household Father: Rajeev Amrish Puri
Mom: Meena Puri
Grandfather: Amrish Puri (Actor)
Sister: Sachi Puri (Dermatologist)
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification Enterprise Administration Graduate
College Jamnabai Narsee College, Mumbai
Faculty Narsee Monjee Faculty of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
Hobbies Writing and Watching Films
Delivery Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Present Metropolis Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Vardhan Puri’s Official Social Profiles

fb.com/VardhanPuriOfficial/

twitter.com/PuriVardhan

instagram.com/vardhanpuri02/

Fascinating info about Vardhan Puri

  • Earlier than Vardhan Puri made his theater debut, he used to do some backstage works like offering Tea for the crew members and cleansing the stage.
  • After the theater, he joined as an assistant director underneath Habib Faisal for the flicks like Daawat-e-Ishq, Ishaqzaade, and Shudh Desi Romance.
  • He follows the ideology of Charlie Chapline.

Vardhan Puri Photographs

