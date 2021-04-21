Vardhan Puri Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Family, Images

Vardhan Puri is an Indian actor and grandson of Bollywood veteran actor Amrish Puri. He made his appearing debut with the Bollywood film Yeh Saali Aashiqui together with Shivaleeka Oberoi within the lead function. On the age of 5, he began his appearing coaching from underneath Nationwide Award successful director Satyadev dubey. He has additionally acted greater than 90 performs in theaters. Together with Satyadev Dubey, he has additionally will get skilled by Athar Nawaz, Neeraj Kabi, Vidur Chaturvedi, Mujeeb Khan and Faezeh Jalali.
Vardhan Puri Biography
|Identify
|Vardhan puri
|Actual Identify
|Vardhan puri
|Nickname
|Vardhan
|Career
|Actor, Theatre Artiste & Assistant Director
|Date of Delivery
|02 Might 1990
|Age
|29 (As of 2019)
|Zodiac signal
|Taurus
|Household
|Father: Rajeev Amrish Puri
Mom: Meena Puri
Grandfather: Amrish Puri (Actor)
Sister: Sachi Puri (Dermatologist)
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|NA
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|Enterprise Administration Graduate
|College
|Jamnabai Narsee College, Mumbai
|Faculty
|Narsee Monjee Faculty of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
|Hobbies
|Writing and Watching Films
|Delivery Place
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Present Metropolis
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Fascinating info about Vardhan Puri
- Earlier than Vardhan Puri made his theater debut, he used to do some backstage works like offering Tea for the crew members and cleansing the stage.
- After the theater, he joined as an assistant director underneath Habib Faisal for the flicks like Daawat-e-Ishq, Ishaqzaade, and Shudh Desi Romance.
- He follows the ideology of Charlie Chapline.
