Vardhan Puri Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Family, Images

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He stated that he bought the spark for this concept throughout his current election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After taking a look at their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to begin a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian vogue costume designer Amritha Ram can also be part of the staff. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.