Variants of corona virus found in India may also neutralize the vaccine: WHO

Due to the second wave of Corona virus in the country, a large number of cases are being reported daily. Meanwhile, several reports have come out, which say that the variant of Corona found in India in this wave is also spreading a lot of infection. The World Health Organization has also expressed concern over this variant of Corona.

The Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization has also expressed concern over this variant. WHO’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said that the Kovid-19 variant spreading in India is highly contagious and can also neutralize the vaccine.

Saumya Swaminathan had said that B 1.617 is a worrying variant as it mutates which also increases transmission. It can also neutralize antibodies made by the vaccine or infection in the body.