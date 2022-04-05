Various accessibility improvements in the City of Quilmes

The Municipality of Quilmes has informed that improvements have been completed to the Isidoro Iriarte Avenue intersection and the Buenos Aires-La Plata Highway, one of the most important access points for the city and district.

In the said intervention, a municipal totem was created with the preparation of perimeter design beds, bollards, pedestrian lights and the monument to the Malvinas Islands.

Work in this area continues with the execution of a linear flowerbed with abundant vegetation, which will provide the avenue with shade and square meters of drainage surface, in addition to improving the quality of public space for passers-by, neighbors and neighbors .

As far as the existing equipment is concerned, be it lights, benches, flowerbeds and others, this…