Varun Dhawan jumped on sleeping Varun Sharma, screamed ‘Fukrey’ actor, watch video

April 24 marks the birthday of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. On the big day of the birthday, the followers in addition to the celebrities additionally congratulated on social media. In such a state of affairs, actor Varun Sharma has shared a video, during which Varun Dhawan is seen leaping on him. Video followers are very likable.

Varun shared a humorous video
Varun Sharma has shared a humorous video on social media. The movies are in gradual movement, the place Varun Sharma is seen mendacity on the mattress. On the similar time, a thick pillow is positioned on his abdomen. The video exhibits Varun Dhawan leaping from the sofa close to the mattress to the mattress and falling instantly on Varun Sharma. Varun Sharma’s screams are additionally heard within the video.

What did Varun Sharma say
Sharing this humorous video, Varun Sharma wrote, ‘Completely satisfied Completely satisfied Birthday to my brother Varun Dhawan. Love you good friend, have yr forward too. ‘ Together with this caption, Varun Sharma has additionally used emojis from Dil and Kiss. Followers are very keen on this video and are expressing love by commenting – likes.

Good associates offscreen too
Please inform that Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma have appeared collectively within the movie Dilwale. Each are good associates onscreen in addition to offscreen. Please inform that Rohit Shetty additionally stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon on this directed movie.

What are upcoming initiatives
Speaking about Varun Sharma’s upcoming initiatives, he’ll quickly be seen in Fukrey 3. A humorous video of the studying session of this movie was additionally shared by Varun Sharma. On the similar time, Varun Dhawan’s account consists of Mr. Lele, Wolf and Jug Jug Jio. Kriti Sanon will likely be seen within the lead position alongside Varun Dhawan in Wolf.

