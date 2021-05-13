Varun Sharma roped in for TV show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’

The makers of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) have roped in Varun Sharma to essay the role of Nandini’s (Richa Rathore) childhood friend. In an interview with BT Varun talks about his character, and says, “It’s an interesting track. I will share a different bond with Nandini by virtue of being her childhood friend. Our chemistry will make Darsh (Vijayendra Kumeria) jealous.”

After playing a negative character in Tujhse Hai Raabta Varun is excited about this opportunity to showcase his positive side on the screen. He says, “After playing a very loud negative character, I am getting an opportunity to portray a positive part in ANNS. On a medium, where we have heard of actors complaining about getting typecast, it is nice to explore various shades.”

Varun, who has already started shooting for the show further shares, “I have worked with a few of them and the environment on the set is very good. I also know Vijayendra from earlier, as I worked with him in Udann. I left the show after six months because I was offered to play the new lead in Sasural Simar Ka.”

The actor is grateful for the opportunities he is getting during these crucial times and says, “We work to entertain the audience, which is needed to divert their mind for those few hours. Work opportunities may have become less because it is not viable to launch too many shows in the current scenario. All I am focusing right now is to entertain people and praying that we come out of this phase soon,” he signs off.