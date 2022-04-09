Varun Tej’s boxing drama knocks you out, and puts you to sleep-Entertainment News , Firstpost

Ghani is extremely unremarkable, marred by cliches, lazy writing, and bad dialogues.

Language: Telugu



Let’s talk about the flashback that finds its way into the screenplay three times within the first 60 minutes of the film. A kid gets bullied by his schoolmates because of his father’s deeds. A minute passes, and we see his worried mother, Madhuri, played by the reliable Nadia, walking swiftly towards a crowd and pulling it apart. She finds her kid half-naked and crouching down while everyone around—not just the kids anymore, but young people to adults—points at him and chants ‘cheater, cheater.’ I cannot reveal more about the story, but I cannot fathom a world where you subject an innocent kid to something like this. It…