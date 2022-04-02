Vasco Arruberena warns Argentina national team about Saudi Arabia in Qatar 2022

Rodolfo Aruaberrena were present at the raffle event Mundial Qatar 2022 to discover the future potential of United Arab Emirates national teamThe current team he directs and is in the playoffs, but he also gave his opinion on the first opponent Argentina in the World Cup A team he knows from his stay in the country: Saudi Arabia.

former coach of Boca Juniors Journalist stunned by revealing secrets of team he coached herve renard and that the spotlights indicate a win for Albicelestes as a team, although for Busk Its development should be taken into account.

“Saudi have two or three players with experience in Europe. This is a team that if you let them play, they play. They make mistakes on defense. They have easily won their group and…