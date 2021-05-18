Vastu Mata annoys Lakshmi, these plants planted at home, never plant

Trees and plants are of special importance in Hinduism and they are worshiped. According to Vastu, many things are important to keep in mind even before planting saplings in the house. We should not plant any plants in the house, rather we should avoid doing so. Today we are going to tell you which plants you do not have to plant at home. If you plant these plants at home, then mother Lakshmi is annoyed.

Any prickly plant

From a religious point of view, the thorny plant brings fight, quarrel and controversy. There is a rift among the members. Therefore, it should be avoided to plant these plants at home.



Plum plant

According to Vastushastra, negative powers reside in the plum plant. Such a plant brings with it shortage of money, disturbance in work, health problems.

Milk plants

Milk comes out from the stems and flowers of many plants. According to the scriptures and beliefs, cursed nymphs reside on these plants, which bring negativity with them, in such a situation, disturbing the peace of the house by planting these plants in the house. They cause tension between husband and wife and children do not mind studying. Therefore, these plants should not be planted in the house.

Acacia tree

Acacia plant should not be in the house. Maa Lakshmi loves plants with fragrant flowers. Mother Lakshmi does not live in a house with thorny plants.

Tamarind plant

The tamarind plant should not be planted in front of the house or at home. This hinders the progress of the house and causes diseases of family members.