Vastu removes vermilion, only do this remedy

Friends, let me tell you that if there is a Vastushadh in the house, then you have to face many problems, due to which there is an atmosphere of tension in the house. Friends, today we are telling you some such measures, by adopting which you can overcome your Vaastu defects. According to your information, according to the object, the importance of sindoor is very special. Vermilion is an important part of every beautiful woman’s adornment. Suhagan woman fills her demand with vermilion. Along with this, her husband grows tall and protects her from diseases.

Friends, tell you that by adding a little vermilion in water everyday, offer arghya to Suryadev. Also make swastika marks on the door of your house from sindoor. By doing this, there is peace and happiness in the house. Financial troubles also go away. If there is frequent quarrel between husband and wife in your house, then this remedy must be tried once. It is believed that mixing vermilion with oil and applying it to the main door of the house does not allow negative energy to enter the house. So that peace and happiness prevails in the house.

Friends, for your information, tell that the worship of Gods and Goddesses is also considered incomplete without vermilion. Friends, for this reason turmeric and vermilion should be kept while applying tilak in every puja. Friends, to remove the problem of money, mix vermilion in jasmine oil and offer it to Hanuman ji till five Tuesdays and Saturdays. Friends, by doing this, the business will progress and all the problems related to money will go away.

According to the scriptures, friends, take vermilion over the patient and make it flow into the flowing water. By doing this, the disease is cured faster. Friends, by putting vermilion on the idol of Lord Sriganesh and putting it on the main door of the house, there is happiness, peace and prosperity in the house. Suhagin women should offer vermilion to Gauri Maa after washing their hair in the morning and some of these vermilion should also be applied in their demand. By doing this, the married life is happy.