Vastu tips: According to Vastu, know the rule of applying broom in the house, till keeping the broom.

You must have heard the elders often say that the broom should never be kept standing. It should be hidden from the eyes of everyone or there should not be a foot on the broom because doing so is considered bad. According to Vastu, according to Vastu, there are many rules related to broom so that any kind of noise can be avoided. Know what Vastu Shastra says…

Let me tell you, the broom used for cleaning is considered a symbol of Maa Lakshmi. It is said that if the broom is not kept properly, it can also cause economic loss.

According to Vastu Shastra the broom should never be kept in the kitchen. The belief behind this is that doing so brings impoverishment in the home.

It is said that it is considered inauspicious to sweep in the evening. It is said that Maa Lakshmi gets annoyed by the broom after the sun sets, causing impoverishment in the house.

According to Vastu Shastra, shopping of broom should be done on Saturday. With this Goddess Lakshmi as well as Shani Dev are also pleased.

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping the broom standing is considered bad and it can lead to loss of money.

According to Vastu Shastra, the broom should always be hidden, that is, it should not be easily seen by anyone. It is believed that keeping a broom in the open causes loss of money.