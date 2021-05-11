Vastu Tips: According to Vastu Shastra, which direction is important? Know the auspicious and inauspicious direction

According to Vastu Shastra, the four main directions are East, South, West and North. The space between them is called the angle. There are also four angles with south-east, south-west, north-west and north-east angles. In this case, according to Vastu Shastra, no direction is inauspicious. Let us know what is the significance of these directions?

East direction: The east direction is considered the storehouse of positive energy. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered to be the direction of Dev. The east or north-east angle is perfect for doing work related to the worship of God, or education. When building a house, the temple of God should be kept in the east direction or in the north-east corner. And the children’s study room should also be kept in this direction. This leads to educational development of children and blesses the mother Lakshmi on the family.

West direction: According to Vastu, the location facing west is perfect for the work where you are building a building related to supermarket chemical items etc. In such a place, supermarket work flourishes. The scope of damage is small.

Answer: In Vastu Shastra, the north direction is considered to be the direction of Kubera. In this direction it is best to open a shop or an establishment where the related work is to buy and sell. Opening the door of the vault in this direction is very auspicious.

South direction: It is considered very auspicious to start a building in this direction to start any work related to heavy factory, fire and electricity. Because according to Vastu, it is considered best to keep heavy objects etc. in the south direction of the house.