Vastu tips: Don’t forget to keep these things in purse, bring misfortune with the Bengali

Often, people keep some items like keys and papers in addition to money in purse. But do you know that these things can make you poor. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered inauspicious to keep anything unnecessary in the purse except money. In such a situation, know what comes from keeping things in purse today and there is loss of money-

1. Unnecessary paper such as bills etc. should not be kept in the purse. According to Vastu Shastra, doing so brings negative energy and causes economic loss.

2. Many times people keep money in the purse by folding it. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered inauspicious to do so. It is said that the rupee should always be kept in order from small to large.

3. Many people keep a picture of their ancestors in the picture. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered inauspicious to keep the photograph of the deceased in the purse. Doing so can result in interruptions and inauspicious news.

4. It is believed that a sharp thing should never be kept in the purse. It is said that by doing this negative energy comes and money is lost.

5. According to Vastu Shastra, one should never keep a cut picture of God in the purse. It is believed that keeping a cropped picture hinders progress.

