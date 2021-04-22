LATEST

Vastu tips: If these five things are present in the house then the money will not last, there will always be a Bengali – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Many instances, even hard-earned cash is spent unnecessarily. If this occurs to us, we really feel very unhappy. However this occurring time and again is an indication of Vaastu dosha, if you’re additionally seeing any such signal then instantly take away the 5 issues current in the home.

1- Just like the north-east course, Bastu Shastra thought of the north-west course to be fairly auspicious. If inside the home stays darkish on this course, then usually there’s lack of cash inside that home.

2- Based on the scriptures, the north-east course is taken into account very auspicious. Based on Bastu Shastra, there’s at all times quite a lot of ache within the homes the place there’s quite a lot of dust and dust current inside this course.

3- Based on Bastu Shastra, the place of sleeping of the pinnacle of the home has additionally been decided. Based on the scriptures, if his room is current within the south-east course, then there’s disturbance in that home.

4- It’s believed that the kitchen is current within the homes within the northeast course. There may be at all times impunity in that home and the price range of that home is at all times spoiled.

5- Bastu Shastra is defined. It’s inauspicious to have any darbaza or vault of any sort in direction of the south course.

