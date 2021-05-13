ENTERTAINMENT

Vastu Tips: Never keep such utensils at home, otherwise debt keeps increasing

Vastu has more importance in the house. If Vastu is not taken care of then there is negativity in the house and the work that is being done continues to deteriorate. Therefore it is very important to take care of Vastu. Today we are going to tell you about what kind of utensils you should not keep in the house according to Vastu.

The negativity comes from keeping these utensils at home. According to Vastu, broken and cracked utensils should never be kept in the house. Eating and feeding others in such utensils increases the problems without any reason in the house.

Apart from this, keeping such utensils at home also increases the chances of taking a loan. Therefore, one should never use broken or cracked utensils at home.


According to Vastu, even a broken bed or a broken bed should not be kept in the house. Apart from this, you should put an octagon, ie eight-corner mirror, on the north side of the house. You will get auspicious results from this.

