VAT reduction on gas, electricity will help people

The Minister of Environment, Climate and Communications has said that the reduction in VAT on gas and electricity will help the households.

The cabinet is to sign today a plan to reduce the rate from 13.5% to 9%, which would lead to an annual savings of €110 for families.

Minister Eamon Ryan said the aid being provided by the government was “on top of what the countries are doing”.

He added: “We have always said that we will not be able to cover all costs due to international factors, but I think that if you compare Ireland with other European countries, I think our support Level is the top end of what countries are doing.

“I think that’s right,” he said.

The cabinet will also approve a one-time payment of €99 for fuel allowance…