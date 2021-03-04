Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme 2021 | Online Application / Registration Form | ReaderMaster

Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Swarojgar Yojana Online Registration @ vcsgscheme.uk.gov.in | Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Scheme 2021 | Uttarakhand Garhwali Tourism Self Employment Scheme Online Form

By Uttarakhand government Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme (VCSG Scheme In Hindi) has been launched to increase employment opportunities and encourage tourism in the state. Along with this, the government has also started the Pandit Deen Dayal Griha Awas (Home Stay) scheme. All interested candidates can now register online by visiting the official website to avail this tourism self-employment scheme. Through this scheme, more and more employment will be created in the state of Uttarakhand. Through the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali scheme, unemployed citizens of the state will be able to start their own employment by purchasing electric buses. In this article we will show you Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme All the details about will be explained in detail. Such as who will be eligible for the scheme, necessary documents, online application process and guidelines etc.

Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme 2021

Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Swarojgar Yojana Through Uttarakhand state citizens can start their own employment. Let us tell you that under this scheme, Uttarakhand Tourism Department will provide subsidy on purchase of electric bus or other vehicles. This subsidy will be used to improve public transport, thereby benefitting the unemployed citizens. Also, tourism will be promoted in the state.

A provision of subsidy of 50% or 15 lakh rupees has been made by the government for purchasing electric bus to the beneficiaries. Apart from this, 25% subsidy will be given on other vehicles as before. In case of non-vehicles, the applicants will be given a rebate of 33 percent or up to Rs 15 lakh in hilly areas and a subsidy of up to 25% or up to Rs 10 lakh in the plains.

Salient Features of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Scheme

Name of the scheme Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme Chandra Singh Garhwali Homestay Scheme 2021

Was launched By Uttarakhand government Related department Ministry of Employment Affairs / Department of Tourism Started On 1 June 2002 an objective Providing opportunities for growth in income Beneficiary Local residents of the state Registration mode Online process official website vcsgscheme.uk.gov.in VCSG Revised Guidelines PDF download here Article Category Uttarakhand Government Schemes 2021

Benefits of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self Employment Scheme

Through this scheme, self-employment opportunities will be provided in the state. Citizens of Uttarakhand state will no longer need to go to another state due to their own employment. This will also remove the problem of migration in the state. Due to improvement in tourism service, more number of tourists will start coming to the state. The economic condition of the state will be improved through the Uttarakhand Tourism Self-Employment Scheme. Due to rapid reduction in unemployment rate in the state, people’s lives will be happier. Along with this, Uttarakhand Tourism Department to promote self-employment. “Home stay” The scheme has also been started.

Eligibility Criteria for the Scheme

Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Scheme (VCSG Scheme 2021) To take advantage of this, you have to follow the eligibility conditions given below:

Those applicants who want to apply under the self-employment scheme, they must be natives of Uttarakhand.

The applicant should have a little land of his own in the state.

The defaulter of any bank or institution cannot get the benefit of this scheme.

If the applicant wants to apply under this scheme, he will have to raise the remaining amount in addition to the subsidy.

List of required documents

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

Permanent residence certificate

Voter ID Card

mobile number

Email ID, etc.

please pay attention – For the purpose of providing benefits of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Yojana to the backward sections of the society also, the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, etc. should be provided as per the mandates issued by the State Government from time to time. There is provision Read also: Chief Minister Ghassari Kalyan Yojana 2021 Uttarakhand

How to apply for Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme?

If you too Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme If you want to apply under, then you have to fulfill the eligibility criteria given above. After that, follow the steps given below:

First of all you need VCSG Scheme official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you, as shown in the image below: Here you will first see the guidelines and rules of the plan, read it carefully. After that, in the login section “Register” Click on the option of. Now the registration form of the scheme will open in front of you, as shown in the image below: By entering details of your personal information in this Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Registration Form “Submit” Click on the button. This way your Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme (Uttarakhand Tourism Self-Employment Yojana) Of Under registration will be successful.

Note – In this way, you can also register online for the Uttarakhand Homestay Scheme. Further information will be provided to you by the department.

VCSG Scheme Login Process

After registering in the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali scheme, login to the portal.

For this, you have to enter the username and password.

If you have forgotten your password for some reason “forgot password” Click on the option.

Click on the option. After this, you have to enter your login ID and registered mobile number.

Finally to recover your password “Submit” Click on the button.

Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Yojana For more information about the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council, any district tourism office and reception center or Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council headquarters, Dehradun can be established.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali tourism self-employment scheme has been started in which state?

VSG Scheme has been launched in the state of Uttarakhand. Which citizens can apply in VSG scheme?

Under this scheme, permanent residents of Uttarakhand are eligible to apply. How much subsidy will be given on buses under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali scheme?

According to the government information received, there is a provision of 50 percent or up to Rs 15 lakh subsidy under the scheme. What is Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Home-Stay Scheme?

The Deendayal Upadhyaya Griha Awas Yojana has been launched by the government to provide an unprecedented experience to the foreign and domestic tourists visiting Uttarakhand, as well as to the well being of the local people. Now you can improve your financial condition by using your home as a resting place for tourists.

Here we have given you all the information related to the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme. Hope you liked this article, do not forget to share it with all your acquaintances. If you have any questions related to this post, then welcome to the comment section below. Our reliable team will contact you soon to solve your problem. Thank you-