ENTERTAINMENT

Veer Confesses His Feeling To Rani

Avatar
By
Posted on
Veer Confesses His Feeling To Rani

Right here we’ve include the written replace of the Zee TV serial named “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”. The episode begins with Rani as she is cleansing the eating desk and Veer comes there and stops her from cleansing and says she doesn’t must do these works. She says that she has additionally most finished it. She says to him that he doesn’t want to fret as she is okay and might all this. She is about to depart from however Veer doesn’t let her go and says he doesn’t like when she does all these family works. He says that he is aware of very nicely that she shouldn’t be okay correctly.

Veer takes Rani to a spot which she likes very a lot and says praises him. She once more begins blaming herself. Veer confesses his feeling to her saying that he wished to speak to her however unable to speak to her. He says to her that he has received used to her and doesn’t know when this occurs. He provides that now he by no means let her go removed from him. Rani will get amused to listen to his talks. He asks her what she wished to say to him however she says that they are going to discuss this later. She makes her take a look at him and Rani about to admit however Kiara comes there.

She asks Veer what are they doing right here. Rani tells her that he’s telling her about morning’s breakfast for her. Kiara asks her to sleep and asks Veer to return together with her. He says to her that she shouldn’t be nicely correctly that’s why he can’t sleep together with her. She says that she received’t sleep alone as she is scared. Rani says then she is going to sleep in her room. Veer goes to his room the place Vikram pretends to sleep. Veer wonders how can he meet Rani and thinks by now Kiara will need to have fallen asleep.

Then again, Rani reminisces Veer’s talks and thinks about when will she confess her feeling to him and tries to fulfill with him however Kiara notices her going and asks her to therapeutic massage as her legs are paining. Rani does the identical and Veer sees every part and says Rani have to be hungry as she didn’t have dinner. Veer dumped a letter to Rani through which he wrote to fulfill him however mistakenly Kiara learn that letter and goes to fulfill him. Veer will get shocked to see her. Rani goes to the kitchen to have meals. You possibly can catch the upcoming episode of “Apna Time Bhi Aayega” on Zee TV at 7 PM and anytime on the Zee5 app. Keep tuned with us for extra updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
65
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
62
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
56
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top