Veer Plans A Date For Rani







Let’s check what will be telecasted in today’s episode of Apna Time Bhi Aayega. It begins with Rani. She announces that she will not be talking to anyone. All of the things that Kiara had said to her comes to her mind. She gets sad recalling those. She falls asleep while thinking about the words. Meanwhile, Kiara searches for Veer. Jai comes and tells Kiara that they should celebrate as their plan worked. He asks Kiara to bring him coconut water. Later, Rani sees the entire room decorated after waking up. She wonders who could have decorated the room.

Rani gaze falls on the cake placed on the door. Meantime, Vikram comes. He had a blue colour dress in his hands. Rani surprisingly asks about it. He tells her that this dress is for her and tells her to change into those sooner as it’s Veer’s desire. Rani questions him more about the dress and the entire decoration but Vikram asks her to get ready first and then she will understand what it’s all about. Rani tells him that she needs to prepare for her upcoming exams.

Vikram gives her a letter and asks to read it. In that letter, Veer had written that he wants to spend some time with Rani. He tells her that she will face no disturbances in her studies from now on and that it would be the last time he is asking for her time. Meanwhile, Rani sees two makeup artists make their way into the room. Rani gets extremely shocked. Champa, Jai, and Kiara discuss all the arrangements.

Kiara thinks that Veer must have planned this for her. Birju comes and offers them to show where would the party take place. Kiara follows him. On another side, Rani gets a makeover from those makeup artists and get shocked to see herself in the mirror. Vikram also comes. He asks her to follow him. She walks over a flowery carpet. Rani sees Veer standing. The latter extends his hand towards Rani. Rani holds Veer’s hands and he takes her to a location that is set up like a beach.

He tells Rani that he has planned this special evening for a special person in her life. Veer even cooks food for Rani and serves her. She praises his skills and calls her a MasterChef. Later, Rani holds Veer's hands tightly and asks him not to leave her as the waves are scaring her. Veer promises her that he would never leave her.