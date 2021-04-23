Veer reaches Goa to save Rani – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

The episode of Apna Samay Bhi Aaya begins with Veer. Her thoughts reminds her of all the attractive moments she spent with the queen. In the meantime, Vikram enters. Veer informs her how she misplaced the chance to search out the queen. Later, Birju arrives with a goon. He tells Veer and Vikram that he’ll reveal Rani’s whereabouts. Veer turns into impatient and asks that the goons inform him in regards to the queen. Veer additionally killed the person. After a while, the goon informs her that he’s presently in Goa. Veer determined to go to Goa. Birju tells him that he’ll keep right here and deal with this goon.

Vikram asks Veer what they need to do to Jai. Veer tells him that if the kidnapper harasses Rani, he’ll kill Jai. Birju exhibits her belief in Veer. He requests her to deliver the queen again at any price. Jai additionally exhibits his curiosity in going to Goa however Vikram refuses to take him alongside. Kiara notices him speaking about going someplace. She asks him about his plan. Veeram informs him that the abductors took Rani to Goa and he’s going there to save lots of her.

Kiara volunteers to come back alongside. Vikram tells him that it isn’t secure for him to hitch them as his life could also be in peril. Kiara requests Veer that she too needs to do one thing for the queen. Ultimately, Veer agrees. He asks her to take a seat within the automobile and shortly they depart for Goa. Later, they arrive on the resort. Veer wonders why he didn’t get any name from the abductors. In the meantime, a person sporting a bangle passes by. Veer notices her wrist and informs everybody that she has to grow to be a kidnapper. All of them observe him. They attain a wierd place.

Veer asks everybody to remain exterior whereas going inside to search out the queen. Veer knocks on the door and a goon comes out. Veer killed that goon badly. One of many goons exhibits a video of Rani the place she is begging for assist. Veer asks the goons what they want. He says he wants extra money. After this, a punk brings a chair through which a bomb is mounted. He informs that if he tried to contain the police within the case, he would lose the queen eternally. They seat the queen in a chair. Watch Apna Time Bhi Aayega on Zee TV and discover out what occurs subsequent. Observe us for extra updates.

