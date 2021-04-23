LATEST

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Written Episode Update 23rd April 2021: Veer Reaches Goa To Save Rani



Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s episode begins with Veer. His thoughts reminds him of all the gorgeous moments he spent with Rani. In the meantime, Vikram enters. Veer informs him how he misplaced the chance to seek out Rani. Later, Birju arrives with one of many goons. He tells Veer and Vikram that he’ll reveal the whereabouts of Rani. Veer will get impatient and asks that goon inform him about Rani. Veer even hits the person. After a while, that goon lastly informs him that she is presently in Goa. Veer decides to go to Goa. Birju tells him that he’ll keep right here and can take care of this goon.

Vikram asks Veer what they need to do to Jai. Veer tells him that if the kidnapper harms Rani, he’ll homicide Jai. Birju reveals him his belief in Veer. He requests him to deliver Rani again at any value. Jai additionally reveals his curiosity in going to Goa however Vikram refuses to take him alongside. Kiara notices them discussing going someplace. She asks her about their plan. Viram informs her that the abductors took Rani to Goa and he’s going there to rescue her.

Kiara volunteers to come back alongside. Vikram tells her that it’s not protected for her to hitch them as her life can get in peril. Kiara requests Veer that she too needs to do one thing for Rani. Ultimately, Veer agrees. He asks her to take a seat within the automobile and shortly they go away for Goa. Later, they attain the resort. Veer wonders why he hasn’t bought any name from the abductors. Meantime, a person carrying bangles passes by. Veer notices his wrist and informs everybody that it must be the kidnapper. All of them comply with him. They attain a wierd place.

Veer tells everybody to remain out whereas he goes inside to search for Rani. Veer knocks on the door and a goon comes out. Veer hits that goon badly. One of many goons reveals a video of Rani the place she is begging for assist. Veer asks the goons what they need. They are saying that they need extra money. Subsequent, a goon brings a chair wherein a bomb is mounted. He informs if he tried to contain the police within the matter, he’ll lose Rani without end. They make Rani sit on the chair. Verify Apna Time Bhi Aayega on Zee TV and discover out what occurs subsequent. Observe us for extra updates.


