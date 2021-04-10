LATEST

Vegas Golden Knights score season-best 7 goals, top Coyotes

Avatar
By
Posted on
Vegas Golden Knights score season-best 7 goals, top Coyotes

Jan 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reilly Smith scored two goals, Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights built a five-goal lead before holding on for a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in Las Vegas.

Vegas led 4-0 after the first period and 5-0 at the game’s midpoint before the Coyotes rallied. The seven goals were a season high for the Golden Knights.

Marchessault, William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar and Smith all scored in a 5:41 span in the opening period. William Karlsson added two assists for Vegas, which remained four points behind the first-place Colorado Avalanche in the West Division.

Robin Lehner made 22 saves for the Golden Knights to improve to 8-0-2 in his past 10 home starts.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist and Clayton Keller, Dryden Hunt and Michael Bunting also scored for Arizona. Phil Kessel, playing in his 885th consecutive game to break a tie with Steve Larmer for the fifth-longest ironman streak in NHL history, had three assists.

Adin Hill stopped 27 of 32 shots before being replaced by Ivan Prosvetov at the start of the third period. Prosvetov finished with three saves.

Vegas, which fired 51 shots on goal in a 3-1 loss at St. Louis on Wednesday, got off to a hot start Friday.

Marchessault started the scoring with a power-play goal at the 3:03 mark, and Carrier followed with a rebound goal 98 seconds later, forcing Arizona coach Rick Tocchet to call a timeout to try to regroup his team. It didn’t work as Kolesar made it 3-0 two minutes later and Smith followed with a short-handed goal at the 8:44 mark.

Stephenson extended the Vegas lead to 5-0 early in the second period with a breakaway goal. Schmaltz got the Coyotes on the board just before the end of the middle period with a power-play.

Arizona cut it to 5-3 early in the third period when Hunt and Keller scored 58 seconds apart. Smith upped the lead to 6-3 midway through the period for the 19th two-goal game of his career, but Bunting answered just 15 seconds later.

Pacioretty ended the scoring with an empty-net goal with 54.3 seconds left.

–Field Level Media

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
853
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
851
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
816
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
792
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
778
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
743
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
663
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
663
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top