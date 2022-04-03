Velez beat Lanos by right

It was a relief. Peace. A necessary victory to bury an unfavorable streak that represented a heavy burden for Velez. Linears, who had been beaten after the departure of Mauricio Pellegrino and led by interim Julio Vaccari, managed to cut an unfavorable six-game streak of no wins, with three draws and as many losses.

El Fortin played well, it was better than him lanus and also gave a demonstration of authority, As he recovered from the early impact of Nicolas Pasquini’s opening goal. A cry that was a blow, but did not deter the local team, which never lost patience and managed the ball judiciously.

Velez, who scored only three goals in his first seven dates league cup, Was…