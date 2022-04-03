Velez was far more than Lanes and denounced him in last place.

With this win, based on a brace from Lucas Jansson and a third goal from Lucas Prieto, Vélez left the table at the bottom of the table with 9 points, while Lanus (a goal from Nicolas Pasquini) offered another weak performance in the final. is made up.

Vélez and Lanes came into uncomfortable positions in this match, with the tournament going on very erratic and far from the expectations both had created.

https://twitter.com/Velez/status/1510371949989531650

Vacari’s management has already demonstrated differences with respect to Mauricio Pellegrino.With higher pressure, more vertical and aggressive, while Jorge Almiron chose a very cautious approach.

Lanes’ DT populated the midfield and also had a “double 4” with Di Placido and Aguirre, and he…