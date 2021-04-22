Veljko Paunovic disappointed with team’s finishing at Luton

The Championship sport ended 0-0.

Studying supervisor Veljko Paunovic felt his facet lacked the killer intuition required to maintain alive their fading play-off hopes when held to a goalless draw at Luton. Needing a win to bolster their possibilities of ending inside the highest six, the Royals solely had one shot on track all evening, as they fell six factors behind Barnsley with simply three video games left. Paunovic mentioned: “We have now to transform our alternatives and it is not going to be many alternatives at this level of the season.

“It’s important to be medical, we now have to know it is not going to be a straightforward or excellent alternative, it is most likely going to be a sloppy ball, or a bounce again or a rebound and you are going to have an opponent on high of you, however that is what groups do in an effort to get outcomes and that is what we will should get higher at.

“They defended very nicely in a whole lot of numbers and first half we did not perceive the significance of ending our actions, and that is not a criticism, it is simply the actual fact.

“We have now to have that killer intuition and at this level of the season that should not even be talked about, understanding how necessary that you just get within the remaining third, you get set, end, rating. We have set to work on that.”

Luton went closest early on, Jordan Clark volleying huge from eight yards out, however Studying additionally threatened on the stroke of half-time, George Puscas heading huge.

After the break, the Royals’ solely effort that examined keeper Simon Sluga noticed the Croatian cling on to John Swift’s free-kick inside the ultimate 10 minutes.

The Hatters ought to have gained it late on too, George Moncur denied by Rafael, earlier than each Glen Rea and James Collins put headers over.

City boss Nathan Jones added: “I am delighted with the extent of efficiency, simply upset with the end result as I felt we have been the higher facet.

“We got here out, we have been aggressive, we moved the ball very well, created sufficient to have gained the sport, and restricted a really, very potent workforce to little or no.

“We wished to be aggressive and to go actually after a workforce as if you happen to allow them to settle they will harm you, however we have been completely glorious from begin to end.

“I am actually happy with the efficiency, there’s only a tinge of disappointment and if we actually wish to do one thing then we now have to win video games like that.

“It sounds foolish me saying that as these are a incredible facet they usually do not lose many video games, they will out-pass you, out-play you, out-score you, however we have been higher tonight.”