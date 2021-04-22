ENTERTAINMENT

Vellai Pookal Tamil Movie Released On OTT platform Simply South!!

The extremely appreciated movie Vellai Pookal is arising on the Ott Platform. As everyone knows that the world is changing into digital at a terrific pace. The teenager as of late are completely shifted to the Ott Platform to get pleasure from their favourite thrillers and dramas. The video streaming app has develop into very well-known amongst kids together with adults. Effectively, such an app is handy to make use of and the viewers can get pleasure from there their favourite dramas.

Vellai Pookal Film On OTT platform

The movie has been launched on 19 April 2019 in India, the movie has been telecasted within the Tamil language. The movie has been helmed by Vivek Elangovan. The movie was produced by Dhigha Sekaran, Varun Kumar, and Ajay Sampath whereas the author of the movie was Shamuga Bharathi. Ramgopal Krishnatraju composed the music of the crime-based thriller whereas the movie has three greatest soundtracks that have been appreciated by the viewers.

Vellai Pookal Tamil Film Forged

  • Pooja Devariya
  • Charlie
  • Vivek
  • Gajaraj
  • Gabrielle Castronover
  • Tyler Roy Roberts

The forged within the movie contains Vivek because the, an within the lead of the thriller who has been performed a job of Rudhran Ganesan, subsequent now we have seen Charle who has been performed a personality of Bharati, Dev acted as Ajay Rudhran whereas Pooja Devariya as Ramya Bharatidasan. The movie has been shot in lots of areas of the metropolitan cities of Chennai. The principle lead of the movie acquired quite a few compliments from the viewers and the critics after the discharge of the Vellai Pookal.

The plot of the movie Vellai Pookal:-

A police officer who has been retired and is from Tamil Nadu he used to go o meet his Son and Daughter in legislation to the USA. However when he reached there he founds that issues aren’t easy and the best way he thought, because the place he lives in develop into hostile and folks begins to vanish or we will say there are used to die. Later Rudram decides to take some motion and takes assist from his buddy. DS to know the total story you must watch it on the Ott Platform on “Merely South”, on 23 April 2021.

The discharge date and streaming platform of the thriller Vellai Pookal:-

The movie is scheduled to be launched on the “Merely South” ott platform on 23 April 2021.

