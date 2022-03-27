Venezuela: Time, Structures and TV

The Argentina national team will kick off their local participation in these South American qualifiers against Venezuela in Bombenera this Friday., Lionel Scoloni’s team will continue to maintain their undefeated record, having played 29 games without a loss And reach 30 for the longest undefeated run in the world in terms of selection. Here: Meeting times, formations and TV.



This will be the last official match against Venezuela before traveling to Qatar as a local. (AP Photo/Natasha Pisarenko)

VenezuelaFor its part, it is ranked last in the table with no chances of qualifying for the World Cup, so it will remain the only South American team. CONMEBOL who has not qualified for the world championship.