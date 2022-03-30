Venezuela vs Colombia: TV Channels, Live Streams, Team News & Previews

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales that result from

Venezuela ready to take Colombia on Tuesday CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, As of game time, Venezuela is relegated from the lead, while Colombia sits one point behind Peru for fifth place, which qualifies a team for the Inter-Confederation playoff spot.

Watch Venezuela vs Colombia on fuboTV (Free 7-Day Trial)

This is the second meeting of these teams during this World Cup qualifying cycle, with the first coming back in October of 2020, when Colombia won 3–0, scoring all three goals in the first half, with a pair of Luis Muriel. was also involved.

Editor’s Choice

Before the World Cup Qualifiers, aim It has details to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV…