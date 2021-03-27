Venezuelan Soldiers Killed Civilians, Refugees Who Fled To Colombia Say » todayssnews

ARAUQUITA MUNICIPALITY, Colombia: Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to flee clashes between the Venezuelan navy and irregular armed teams have accused troopers of abuses, together with killing civilians.

The movement of refugees, estimated at 4,000 by an official in Colombia’s Arauquita Municipality, started on Sunday after Venezuela’s Nationwide Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) launched an offensive towards unlawful armed teams in La Victoria, a Venezuelan city throughout the Arauca River from Arauquita.

Venezuela stated it’s investigating accusations that members of its navy dedicated abuses, together with detaining and killing civilians, in addition to looting and burning houses.

“They raided our home and took the whole lot from us. Once they arrived they broke the whole lot, the doorways; they entered and took the whole lot I had in the home, the workshop,” mechanic Jose Castillo, who arrived in Colombia along with his pregnant spouse and 12-year-old daughter on Friday, instructed Reuters.

“I couldn’t keep as a result of they’re killing individuals. They killed some neighbors and dressed them in Venezuelan military uniforms to cross them off as guerrillas,” Castillo stated.

Reuters couldn’t independently confirm Castillo’s accusations, or these of different displaced Venezuelans who confirmed images on their cell telephones of lifeless individuals sporting camouflage uniforms with weapons subsequent to their fingers.

Dissidents of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who reject a 2016 peace cope with the Colombian authorities, are the targets of the navy operations, in line with the fleeing civilians.

However the victims have been residents of La Victoria and its environment, they stated.

Venezuela Protection Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez instructed a press convention that two Venezuelan troopers have been killed in clashes together with six irregular fighters whom he known as terrorists.

An additional 39 have been captured, he added in an announcement.

“We should expel any group of any ideology, of any overseas nationality,” Padrino stated. “We’re obliged to expel them, no matter they’re known as.”

The accusations levied at Venezuela’s navy don’t mirror its ethics, Padrino stated.

Venezuelan armed forces are obliged to defend the nation from irregular teams, he stated, including human rights could be revered and the occasions could be investigated.

In a separate assertion, Venezuela’s protection ministry accused the Colombian authorities and the U.S. Central Intelligence Company of supporting the overseas combatants.

Colombia’s authorities and the CIA weren’t instantly accessible to remark.

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Tarek Saab wrote in a sequence of Twitter messages that Venezuela is investigating occasions in La Victoria, to see if rights have been violated.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has accused the federal government of his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro of sheltering FARC dissidents and members of the Nationwide Liberation Military (ELN), one thing the federal government in Caracas denies

