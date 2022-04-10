Venezuela’s Piera La Fiera Rodriguez Wins His UFC Debut

The long-awaited debut of Piera “La Fiera” Rodriguez in the UFC left a lot of good comments, as she managed to defeat American Kay Henson by unanimous decision in a preliminary fight at UFC 273.
In this way, “La Fiera” improves its mark in mixed martial arts to 8 wins without a loss and more importantly, begins its career in the company of Dana White with a performance that is sure to come. will naturally bring her into the sight of many female fighters. Arrangement.
“You have no idea how much I’m going to grow with this victory,” said Venezuela in regards to things…
