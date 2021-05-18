ENTERTAINMENT

Venkat Subha (Actor & Producer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Venkat Subha (Actor & Producer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Venkat Subha: R. Venkata Krishnan, popularly called Venkat Subha, is a popular actor, producer, and media consultant known for her works in the Tamil film and television industry. Recently he was affected by COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital. As per the source, Touring Talkies Venkat was critical in ICU fighting the deadly coronavirus.

Venkat Subha

He started his career as a freelance reporter and worked for various Tamil magazines. He was then associated as Executive Producer for T Siva’s Amma Creations company for over 10 years. He became the CEO for Pyramid Saimira Limited in film distribution, production, and exhibition for a few years. Venkat Subha also does Script Consulting, Budgeting, and Dispute resolution.

In recent years, he gained further popularity by reviewing movies on the YouTube channel Touring Talkies owned by veteran producer Chitra Lakshman. Venkat Subha was also seen in the Star Vijay TV serial Pandian Stores.

Venkat Subha Biography

Name Venkat
Real Name Venkata Krishnan
Nickname Venkat Subha
Profession Actor, Producer, Media Consultant, Youtuber
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Yet to be updated
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Wife Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Reading Books, Making Videos
Birth Place Yet to be updated
Hometown Yet to be updated
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Venkat Subha Movies

Here are some movies list of Venkat Subha where he worked as actor and producer,

  • Chinna Maple
  • Rasaiyya
  • Manickam
  • Arvindhan
  • Power
  • Azhagiya Theeye
  • Kanda Naal Mudhal
  • Mozhi

Check out the latest photos of Venkat Subha,

Venkat Subha
Venkat Subha
Venkat Subha
Venkat Subha

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
100
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top