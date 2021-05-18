Venkat Subha (Actor & Producer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Venkat Subha: R. Venkata Krishnan, popularly called Venkat Subha, is a popular actor, producer, and media consultant known for her works in the Tamil film and television industry. Recently he was affected by COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital. As per the source, Touring Talkies Venkat was critical in ICU fighting the deadly coronavirus.
He started his career as a freelance reporter and worked for various Tamil magazines. He was then associated as Executive Producer for T Siva’s Amma Creations company for over 10 years. He became the CEO for Pyramid Saimira Limited in film distribution, production, and exhibition for a few years. Venkat Subha also does Script Consulting, Budgeting, and Dispute resolution.
In recent years, he gained further popularity by reviewing movies on the YouTube channel Touring Talkies owned by veteran producer Chitra Lakshman. Venkat Subha was also seen in the Star Vijay TV serial Pandian Stores.
Venkat Subha Biography
|Name
|Venkat
|Real Name
|Venkata Krishnan
|Nickname
|Venkat Subha
|Profession
|Actor, Producer, Media Consultant, Youtuber
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be updated
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Yet to be updated
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Wife
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Reading Books, Making Videos
|Birth Place
|Yet to be updated
|Hometown
|Yet to be updated
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Venkat Subha Movies
Here are some movies list of Venkat Subha where he worked as actor and producer,
- Chinna Maple
- Rasaiyya
- Manickam
- Arvindhan
- Power
- Azhagiya Theeye
- Kanda Naal Mudhal
- Mozhi
Check out the latest photos of Venkat Subha,