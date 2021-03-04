Venkatesh as Rana’s father! – TheMiracleTech

The trailer of Rana Daggubati’s Aranya was unveiled on the second day. If you have seen it, then you must have noticed Venkatesh’s voice in the beginning. Now, Rana himself has confirmed that Venkatesh gave voice for the character of Rana’s father in the film.

Last night, Venkatesh shared the trailer of Aranya and said that it looks awesome. Quoting Venky’s tweet, Rana wrote, “My uncle gave voice to my father in” Aranya “to thank you for making it so special! However, Rana revealed the actor who played his father in the film We didn’t. We’d have to wait until the release to get to know the man whom Venky had voiced.

Aranya is an action thriller that deals with the concept of how industrialization is affecting forests and elephants. The trailer is receiving amazing response from the audience. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film stars Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shreya Pilgaonkar in other important roles. It will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on 26 March.

