Venkatesh grabbing Rana Daggubati date for smooth release

Venkatesh Daggubati Is currently working on his upcoming film, Narappa, Which is an action drama. A few days ago, the makers of Narappa made an official announcement about the release date and it will hit theaters on 14 May 2021. Starring by filmmaker Srikanth Adala, the film Narappa follows the story of an oppressed caste family and how they overcome their problems due to a wealthy landowner of a high caste. It is known that the film Acharya starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal is scheduled to release in theaters on 13 May. To avoid a skirmish, the makers of Narappa plan to lock in a casual release date.

There are reports that the makers of Narappa are planning to release the film on 30 April. This is the same date, which was discontinued by the Virat Parivar, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi. The upcoming action drama Virat Parivar will be moved to a later date as per the update. Venkatesh Rana Daggubati is all set to give a date for the spontaneous release of Narappa to ‘Virat Parivar’.

Narappa, which is a revenge drama, is directed by Srikanth Adala and is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Asuran in which Dhanush played the lead role.

On the other hand, Venkatesh is busy with F3 while Rana Daggubati will appear in Aranya.