Venkatesh praised the openly abused Sampath trailer

Venkatesh Daggubati The upcoming Telugu film is heavily influenced by the recently released trailer of Gali Sampat, which is set for a grand release on 11 March. After watching the trailer of Gali Sampat, Venkatesh Daggubati said: Gali Sampat will be released on March 1, 2021! The trailer looks extremely impressive and promising! I can not wait! Best wishes to the entire team, Anil Ravipudi And the trailer for the abused Sampat. “

Gali Sampat is known as an emotional comedy entertainer with Rajendra Prasad and Srivishnu playing the lead roles. The trailer of Gali Sampat gives a glimpse of both Rajendra Prasad and Srivishnu’s characters, full of humor and emotion.

Hilarious entertainer singer Sampat is played by Aneesh Krishna and is jointly supported by ImageSpark Entertainment and Shine Screen. Apart from Sri Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad, the film has supporting roles in Satya, Raghu Babu, Karate Kalyani, Lovely Singh, Tanikela Bharani, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Srikanth Iyengar and others. The upcoming film has music by Achu Rajamani and the cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram, while it is edited by B Tammarairaju.

On the work front, Venkatesh will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming revenge drama Narappa.

