Venkatesh’s voice for Rana Daggubati’s father

Baahubali And Ghazi Attack fame Rana Daggubati Awaiting the release of the upcoming trilingual drama Aranya. Recently the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which captured many eyeballs. The upcoming film Aranya starring Prabhu Solomon is about saving elephants and the effects of deforestation. The three-minute-long trailer was about forest encroachment and capitalism. Sources close to Rana Daggubati revealed that Venkatesh Daggubati gave voice to Rana’s character in this upcoming drama Aranya.

Rana Daggubati himself confirmed this by sharing a post on Twitter, “My uncle gave voice to my father in” Aranya “Thank you Channa for making it so special!”

Nene Raju Nene Minister fame star did not reveal who is playing his father’s role in Prabhu Solomon’s relevant venture.

During a recent media interaction, Rana Daggubati talked about Aranya / Hathi Mere Saathi and said, “It is not easy to work with Prabhu Solomon. They used to write dialogues roughly and if we get it from the heart. He changes after coming and saying it. We will start shooting with Tamil every day and it will take 12 to 15 due to language issues. Then, we start in Telugu. For me and Vishnu Vishal, working with Prabhu Solomon sir is like going to an acting school and learning new things. “

