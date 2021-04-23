Vennila’s talks to shock Surya: Kaatrukkenna Veli

kaatrukkenna Veli Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Vijay TV’s newly launched present Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for prime voltage drama with police getting doubts on Madhavan and warning him.

Within the present observe it’s seen that the inspector suspects that Madhavan misbehaved with Vennila that’s why Vennila needed to depart the home within the night time and he or she’s hiding the reality to save lots of her sister, Sowmiya’s marriage. The inspector calls Vennila and asks her to inform the reality with out fearing anybody. Nevertheless Vennila hides the reality for her sister sake and says that Madhavan didn’t misbehaved along with her. Later Madhavan mother and father are shocked seeing Vennila and demand to make Vennila depart their home. Madhavan tells them that Vennila will stick with them and lies that police warned Vennila and he felt pity so didn’t file grievance in opposition to her. Vennila decides to depart the home, however Sowmiya stops her. She says that she will guess what will need to have occurred the opposite day and he or she remained silent for her. Sowmiya assures Vennila that hereafter she won’t let something incorrect occur with Vennila. Surya needs to find out about Saradha, however hesitates to ask to Bhanupathi. Nevertheless Bhanumathi understands Surya and assures that they’ll quickly discover Saradha. Surya nonetheless refuses to just accept Saradha has his mother and says he solely regrets utilizing these phrases and never displaying anger on her.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that Vennila will inform Surya that she intentionally didn’t attend his class which is able to shock Surya. Surya will say that until now scholar cutted his class. Vennila will say that she has a purpose for that. She is going to additional say that she was scared that she could really feel the anger on seeing him. Surya will look on.

How Surya will react? Will he get offended?

