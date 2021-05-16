Venom 2 Trailer Breakdown: All The Hidden Details

Venom 2: After a long period of anticipation and leaked set photos, the official look at Venom 2 has finally been released. And boy does it look nice. It certainly does, it looks like the sequel to the successful Venom (2018) is going to boost the ante. Tom Hardy is back as Spiderman’s nemesis and the host of the Symbiote, Venom. After hopping around, wreaking havoc and gobbling up the heads of villains, the duo are back, this time facing a truly crazy antagonist. The trailer for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage was released on May 10, 2021, delighting fans around the world. The nearly two and a half minute trailer gives fans a lot to chew and dissect. Eddie and Venom’s relationship seems to have turned into a roommate. The sequel also seems to have built the world of Venom a bit further. And finally, we see Cletus Kasady and Carnage in action.

Venom (2018) ended with Eddie going to maximum security prison to meet and interview Kasady. Woody Harrelson is back to realize the ominous feeling of a high-octane carnage that plagued us in 2018. And it looks like the campy, fun energy of the 2018 movie is back too. Venom 2 is directed by the talented powerhouse Andy Serkis. Not long after the trailer fell, a breakdown from Serkis was also released. The director also breaks down certain things, although he does not go into them very much. We are at your service for the detailed breakdown! There is so much chaos and hidden details in this trailer, we can’t wait to talk about it. So without further ado, let’s get into the Easter eggs and break down the trailer for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage.

Venom 2 Trailer: Eddie and Venom’s Bromance

The trailer starts with Eddie’s apartment. But the apartment is a bit different now. It resembles that of a novice hoarder. Everything is messy, and stuff is strewn all over the place. Eddie’s apartment is the perfect reflection of the chaos he now embodies, along with the adolescent Symbiote. We see Eddie doing his best to make breakfast. Meanwhile, Venom also makes another breakfast while jamming on Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off. The meaning of the song is basically to present Eddie and Venom as a strange couple struggling to sync but thinking the same way. And it seems that the bromance between the Symbiote and the host has gotten stronger since the original movie. In a hilarious sequence, they both make the same breakfast with extreme chaos. Eddie and Venom have become the perfect old couple.

Ahead, Ms. Chen has become a friend of the duo from the first film. She greets Eddie and then also Venom. And she does it with such a casual attitude, it looks like she’s totally adjusted to this new normal. During this little cut of Eddie walking into the store, we see a cute little Easter egg. As Venom greets Mrs. Chen back, he quickly puts a magazine on a rack. That magazine has Stan Lee on the cover. Now that Stan Lee is no longer making his cute cameos, this fleeting moment was heartwarming. There’s another comedy scene with Ms. Chen at the end of the trailer when she informs Venom about the chocolate shortage. If you don’t understand why Venom was so annoyed about chocolate, let us explain. Chocolate is explained as an oppressor of Venom that keeps him from eating human heads.

Cletus Kasady aka Carnage is here!

Cletus Kasady is back, as promised at the end of the first movie. As we see in the 2018 film, Cletus Kasady only confides in Eddie and does not take any other interviews. This is because, as he claims, they both share similarities. And now it looks like Kasady is sending Eddie letters, which means he knows where he lives. We see this when Eddie picks up a letter when Venom sprays him and that letter at the beginning of the trailer. The letter appears to contain words written in blood, in keeping with Kasady’s practice of … doing that. As the trailer moves to Kasady, we see him scribble something on a letter (probably meant for Eddie). Meanwhile, we can also see various psychotic drawings and scribbles all over the cell walls.

We then see Kasady manically hitting the walls and then more drawings on the walls carved by him. The drawings mainly refer to all the terrible crimes he has committed. We see references to his victims, churches, cemeteries and more victims. These include killing animals, children, and just about anyone. He is very dangerous, just like a human. When he was a child, he tortured and murdered pets, killed his grandmother and burned an orphanage. The orphanage may be something that we can see in the movie as we see it burning in the trailer. Now try to imagine the horror when Cletus merges with the Carnage symbiote. Yes, I know, it’s going to be crazy!

The diurnal bugle and possible poisonous appearance?

The Daily Bugle is back. We see the newspaper at various points in the trailer. The Daily Bugle, Peter Parker’s longtime employer, has made a comeback on the big screen. However, it is important not to confuse this version of the print publication with the one in Homecoming. JK Simmons reprized his role as the popular character of J. Jonah Jameson when he returned home. However, as the makers of Venom 2 have claimed, that version of The Daily Bugle is separate from the Venom version. While The Daily Bugle in Homecoming has become a more digital media platform, Venom 2 has its print form. We see Eddie working on something in the trailer while there is a Daily Bugle article about Cletus Kasady’s interview. This also tells us that Eddie’s interviews with Kasady are successful.

Another new character to look forward to in the trailer is Detective Mulling. British actor Stephen Graham plays Mulligan’s character and seems salty because he failed to get hold of Kasady. We see him reading The Daily Bugle and presumably Eddie’s interview with Kasady. Understandably, it will be frustrating for the detective not to be able to access the prisoner when Eddie does. An interesting fact about Mulligan, when it comes out, is that his character could be Patrick Mulligan from the comics. In comics, Patrick Mulligan eventually becomes the host of Carnage’s spawn, Toxin. And while this may not be the course the character is following in the movie, it would be great if it were. There’s also a quick scene where Venom gets behind Mulligan and is about to gobble him up, apparently. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out between the two.

Shriek ‘Introduction and Avengers crossover?

There is an Easter egg and / or a reference to the Avengers in the trailer. It comes when Mulligan reads the headlines. When he angrily crumples the newspaper, we can glimpse a headline very quickly. We can clearly see two words that read “AVENGERS” and “NIGHTMARE”. What does the heading mean and what does it mean? Our bet, it might be a nod to the MCU, just an Easter egg. But who knows what it could mean in the future. We already have Morbius in the pipeline, and it features Vulture, a character from MCU’s Homecoming. As for a true Avengers crossover, it’s safe to say it will be limited to references and eater eggs.

Then there’s Shriek, another addition to the list of powerful characters in the movie. Naomie Harris will play the character. In the comics, Shriek is Carnage’s love interest. Naomie plays Frances Barrison aka Shriek in the movie. We can think of her as a prisoner in the Ravencroft, an asylum for the super villains (Marvel’s Arkham Asylum). In the comics, she was part of many devastating endeavors along with her love. Massacre. Together, the two villains have caused massive destruction. In addition to being Carnage’s love interest, she also has her own super powers. She can fly and shoot sonic blasts. We see a demonstration of her powers in the trailer. She sends the newspapers around in a floating rage and roars a scream.

When will Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage be out?

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage wants to be a great ride. With the official first look at the terrifying Carnage symbiote, we know what to expect. It’s going to be double the fun and an all-out madness now that we’ve mixed a symbiote with a serial killer. Sony seems to be doing quite well with the Venomverse. Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage keeps up with the campy fun of these dizzying symbiotes and looks very promising. And we are for it! The film is scheduled for release on September 24, 2021.

Here’s the trailer for the movie;