Venus Williams and Lacoste as they take off their tennis clothes from the court

Pleated skirts, polo skirts, white sneakers: Fashion’s obsession with all things tenniscore exploded last spring and hasn’t faded. The trend is giving every closet a touch of Wimbledon whites, whether you play sports or not, and it’s sparking a renewed interest in brands like Lacoste with tennis in their DNA.

Timing is everything inside and outside the court. Under Creative Director Louise Trotter, the first female design lead in the brand’s history, Lacoste tennis is reimagining its approach to fashion and treating it more like a lifestyle than a sport. It’s not abandoning the preppy polo it’s arguably best known for, but it’s also experimenting with “fashion-sport” silhouettes such as structural trench coats and colorful matching sets. And to back up the brand…