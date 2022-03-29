Venus Williams’ Regal Oscars Look Was a Grand Slam

Much of the magic of the 2022 Oscars would not have been possible without Venus Williams. Tennis legend and his sister Serena produced Best Picture nominee, King Richard, which tells the story of his ascent from unknown to sports prodigy under the tutelage of his determined father. The film, which earned its star Will Smith the Best Actor award and provided the ceremony’s opening thanks to Beyoncé’s encouraging performance of its subject, was a deeply personal project that Williams will never forget.

After years of behind-the-scenes work, it was a pleasure to receive critical acclaim and be honored with some of Hollywood’s most coveted awards. “It’s been an amazing journey over the past few weeks,” Williams shared after the incident. “There have been so many incredible …