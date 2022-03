in an interview with cbs this morningVenus Williams reported that it was her first Grand Slam victory at the age of 16 that gave her a “rude awakening” to the pay gap between men and women in America.

“I don’t want any other young woman to have to face this,” the tennis icon told Gayle King, according to People, “Women are making 82 cents against the dollar that men are earning. If you’re a minority, if you’re living outside the country, it gets worse.”