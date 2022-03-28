Venus Williams wardrobe malfunctions during Chris Rock slap (pics)

Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars had some unexpected consequences.

For starters, it totally stole the show at the awards show. Whatever happened before or after that moment didn’t matter, including Smith’s Best Actor win for his portrayal as Richard Williams in King Richard.

Furthermore, it also led to a cascade of sports media personalities talking about what happened. Everyone weighed in, from tennis goat Serena Williams to Patrick Mahomes’ polarizing wife, Brittany Matthews.

Most importantly, though — it was such a shock of a moment that Venus Williams suffered a wardrobe malfunction when it happened.

Reactions were quickly received on Twitter: